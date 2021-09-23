Major flooding in Ontario washed away roads and the photos look terrifying

As predicted, heavy rainfall pounded the province this week, but some parts of Ontario seemed to get the heaviest blasts, flooding roads and threatening homes.

A special weather statement issued on Tuesday from Environment Canada called for as much as 75 millimetres of rain for parts of Toronto. The city did see its fair share of rain.

@ECCCWeatherON @AnthonyFarnell @weathernetwork It’s raining cats & dogs here at Lorne Park Lakeshore Mississauga. Davis Vantage Pro2 rain gauge rainfall total since midnight is 40mm and counting #onstorm #Mississauga pic.twitter.com/KHIEZGYe9F — Kristoffer L. (@iamLaser) September 23, 2021

A ramp for the westbound Hwy 401 at Hwy 410 was flooded Thursday morning.

WB #Hwy401 collectors before Neilson a #collision is blocking the RL then the WB 401 collectors ramp to the NB 410 remains closed for flooding 🚁 #TrafficAlert #ONStorm #Traffic — Jackee King (@jackee_king_) September 23, 2021

And the City of Vaughan announced the Palladini Community Centre would be closed due to extensive flooding.

UPDATE: Al Palladini Community Centre is CLOSED due to extensive flooding. All scheduled programming is cancelled until future notice, including access to the fitness centre, pool & rink. Citizens are encouraged to visit nearby centres during the closure. https://t.co/BXBu2BR8wA pic.twitter.com/JlexmElFiG — City of Vaughan (@City_of_Vaughan) September 23, 2021

But parts of western Ontario seemed, once again, to get the worst of the weather with flooding coming dangerously close to homes.

Sooo…we did get some rain. The ducks are happy… #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/aSdTUFrR8q — Lisa Drew (@lisadrewradio) September 22, 2021

Water levels reached close to a gas metre at one home.

#onstorm the gas meter is still above my new sea level! pic.twitter.com/FjJSEs9iJF — The Rural Dad (@theruraldad) September 23, 2021

There were reports of power outages as well.

A less than ideal morning for many as the region is hammered with floods and power outages. Hydro One says thousands are without power as multiple conservation authority's issued flood warnings. #ONStorm #SouthwestOntario



FULL STORY: https://t.co/tvAxtse5Pk pic.twitter.com/Ye1DwU7nEr — 100.1FM The Ranch (@100fmtheranch) September 23, 2021

The rain made driving precarious. Roads in the London area, including the Thames Valley Parkway, were underwater last night.

As roads flooded, people worried about getting home.

My biggest fear in life is being trapped underwater in my car. The pictures don’t look so bad, but the water was going and at the end of the second picture, I didn’t even know if there was a road there. Home safe + not going back out until this water is gone! 😅 #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/Nq9y8gus4j — Kelly Elliott (@kellyelliottmcm) September 23, 2021

If you are planning on driving out that way today, you should note that many roads are still flooded.

At least a few people were able to make light of the wet weather.

The massive amount of rain felt almost biblical.

With all the rain we've been having now I know why the old grey bearded guy outside of Guelph has been building this. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/UaWESPoJHI — Kevin Kraemer 🇨🇦 (@kkraemerk) September 23, 2021

All jokes aside, Environment Canada says the heavy rainfall could be record-breaking for western Ontario.

"I would not be surprised if some rain gauges in this area wind up recording close to 100 millimetres of rain," Rob Kuhn, a severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada told CTV News.

"I do believe we will have set a new daily rainfall record for September in Kitchener-Waterloo."