Thunderstorms ripped through Ontario last night and the photos are wild
This week's stormy weather in Toronto and across Ontario has lit up the sky with some spectacular shows and some people managed to capture photos and video.
The stormy weather was predicted with Environment Canada saying Toronto could get up to 50 mm of rain on the city within just a single hour.
With the brutal heat wave Toronto is experiencing this week rain would be a reprieve, and in Windsor, they got buck loads of rain.
Experienced some torrential rainfall in downtown Windsor. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/8CCMNvycVk— Tony Annyschyn (@Bowler1961) August 12, 2021
Across western Ontario severe storm warnings were issued for Guelph, London, Kitchener, Waterloo and Windsor and the area experienced thunderstorms overnight.
.@IWeatherON Good morning all! Things continuing to look stormy here in Windsor after a crazy night of severe weather. Downpours & lots of lightning! @StormhunterTWN #onstorm pic.twitter.com/2zFIGRzeDz— Owen (@_OnLocation_) August 12, 2021
People woke up around 3:30 a.m. to a powerful storm.
RT @DaveJewellOHL: Powerful storms rolling through #Windsor at 330am Thurs with heavy rain, incredible lightning, and "you're awake now" thunder. One of the better shows in recent years. #ShareYourWeather #onstorm @ONWeatherWatch @weathernetwork @CTVWind… pic.twitter.com/TBWhktm5cR— Mike Kakuk (@radiomike519) August 12, 2021
Lightening created an "awesome display" in the early morning.
At 5:05am this morning one of the many “crawler” lightning bolts came shooting across the sky. What an awesome display this morning. @weathernetwork @MikeOlbinski @LightningsViral #onstorm pic.twitter.com/XT17iJuIo6— KevinJGilbert (@kevjgilly) August 11, 2021
The storm rolled through Cambridge.
Rolling in the deep.— krcraft (@krcraft) August 11, 2021
Cambridge, ON current conditions.
Mood.#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/1fJ1kwJ9CN
Some managed to capture photos just as the lightning struck.
A Tribute to Tesla— Louis Albanese (@DrLouisAlbanese) August 11, 2021
A lightning strike over Niagara Falls appears above my house during an intense Spring thunderstorm.
Fonthill,Ontario@StormHour @ThePhotoHour @myPelham @myNiagaraOnline @YourCoolPics @YoushowmeP #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/eq0M9jsFkj
Dark, moody skies were still on the horizon on Thursday morning.
Some morning storms passing through waterloo ON 8am aug 12#onstorm#onwx#shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/Q1SYrv4ifD— Timothy Ponepal (@TJsupercell) August 12, 2021
If you missed last night's storm, the wild weather is not over yet.
Heat Warning & Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ontario - south: Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue today. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! #HeatWave #ONStorm https://t.co/mDy0OQJmzy pic.twitter.com/0w1SLADFMG— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) August 12, 2021
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, according to Environment Canada.
Check out this sunrise 🙌🙌 @City_tv 🎥 cred @fishonjeff #onstorm #stormhour pic.twitter.com/mkE0TJIE2a— Denis Kreze (@fishinniagara) August 12, 2021
The weekend, however, is looking sunny and warm.
