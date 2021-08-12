City
Karen Longwell
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario storm

Thunderstorms ripped through Ontario last night and the photos are wild

City
Karen Longwell
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week's stormy weather in Toronto and across Ontario has lit up the sky with some spectacular shows and some people managed to capture photos and video.

The stormy weather was predicted with Environment Canada saying Toronto could get up to 50 mm of rain on the city within just a single hour.

With the brutal heat wave Toronto is experiencing this week rain would be a reprieve, and in Windsor, they got buck loads of rain.

Across western Ontario severe storm warnings were issued for Guelph, London, Kitchener, Waterloo and Windsor and the area experienced thunderstorms overnight.

People woke up around 3:30 a.m. to a powerful storm.

Lightening created an "awesome display" in the early morning.

The storm rolled through Cambridge.

Some managed to capture photos just as the lightning struck.

Dark, moody skies were still on the horizon on Thursday morning.

If you missed last night's storm, the wild weather is not over yet.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, according to Environment Canada.

The weekend, however, is looking sunny and warm.

Lead photo by fouronesixfoto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what Toronto businesses think about using the new Canadian vaccine passport

Here's what you need to know about the Ontario human rights code vaccine exemption

Jagmeet Singh and his wife are having a baby and the internet is so excited

Dog deliberately shot in Texas now up for adoption in Toronto

Canada's Wonderland announces new events and attractions

Trudeau to call snap election for Canada and the vote will be next month

Ontario motorist caught driving less than half an hour after having license suspended

Thunderstorms ripped through Ontario last night and the photos are wild