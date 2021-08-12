Thunderstorms ripped through Ontario last night and the photos are wild

This week's stormy weather in Toronto and across Ontario has lit up the sky with some spectacular shows and some people managed to capture photos and video.

The stormy weather was predicted with Environment Canada saying Toronto could get up to 50 mm of rain on the city within just a single hour.

With the brutal heat wave Toronto is experiencing this week rain would be a reprieve, and in Windsor, they got buck loads of rain.

Experienced some torrential rainfall in downtown Windsor. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/8CCMNvycVk — Tony Annyschyn (@Bowler1961) August 12, 2021

Across western Ontario severe storm warnings were issued for Guelph, London, Kitchener, Waterloo and Windsor and the area experienced thunderstorms overnight.

.@IWeatherON Good morning all! Things continuing to look stormy here in Windsor after a crazy night of severe weather. Downpours & lots of lightning! @StormhunterTWN #onstorm pic.twitter.com/2zFIGRzeDz — Owen (@_OnLocation_) August 12, 2021

People woke up around 3:30 a.m. to a powerful storm.

Lightening created an "awesome display" in the early morning.

At 5:05am this morning one of the many “crawler” lightning bolts came shooting across the sky. What an awesome display this morning. @weathernetwork @MikeOlbinski @LightningsViral #onstorm pic.twitter.com/XT17iJuIo6 — KevinJGilbert (@kevjgilly) August 11, 2021

The storm rolled through Cambridge.

Some managed to capture photos just as the lightning struck.

Dark, moody skies were still on the horizon on Thursday morning.

If you missed last night's storm, the wild weather is not over yet.

Heat Warning & Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ontario - south: Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue today. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! #HeatWave #ONStorm https://t.co/mDy0OQJmzy pic.twitter.com/0w1SLADFMG — 511Ontario (@511Ontario) August 12, 2021

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, according to Environment Canada.

The weekend, however, is looking sunny and warm.