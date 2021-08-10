Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto and it's going to be a messy one

The skies are growing dark over Toronto this Tuesday afternoon as conditions grow favourable for the development of severe thunderstoms that Environment Canada says could drop up to 50 mm of rain on the city within just a single hour.

Yeah, it's about to get wet out there, which sucks for people who have plans outdoors, but should be alright news to those who are already drenched in their own sweat amid this stifling heatwave.

Either way, get inside, because it's not only water we need to be worried about, but wind gusts of nearly 100 km/h.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening," reads a special weather alert issued by Environment Canada just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.



"These thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h and locally heavy rainfall of 50 mm within 1 hour. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

Hot, steamy & potentially stormy! #Toronto is now included in a widespread Heat Warning (with humidex values around 40 over the next 3 days) and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for this afternoon / evening. Strong winds & heavy rain = the greatest threats. @CTVToronto #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/b23BIgvL5Y — Lyndsay Morrison (@Lyndsay_CTV) August 10, 2021

Nearly every part of Southern Ontario is currently under a heat warning, a severe thunderstorm watch or, in the case of Toronto, both.

Of particular concern for meteorologists in Canada's largest city today are the heavy downpours, which can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

It's not like we haven't seen widespread damage from storms around these parts before. Like, a lot.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!" notes Environment Canada. "The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."

You would also be well-advised to bring your patio furniture inside ASAP, or batten it down somehow, because that stuff just loves to fly away.