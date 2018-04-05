Toronto in awe of damage caused by strong winds
Ontario continues to reel this morning from the fallout of a wind storm that snapped construction cranes in half, toppled a giant KFC bucket into someone's car and left some 80,000 people without power on Wednesday.
The severe winds (and yes, snow) had died down in Toronto as of Thursday morning, but not before claiming a lot of trees...
Windy day in the Bloordale# wind pic.twitter.com/U3DLmwVhBE— ann marin (@fritzmarin) April 4, 2018
And fences...
kinda windy today pic.twitter.com/WyuFz6jJtq— Dylan Gauche 🐺 (@nastymasc) April 4, 2018
And garbage bins...
A bit of swirling wind near Pearson Airport. Self-driving waste bin! @680NEWS @CP24 @CNN @CBCNews #windy #Mississauga pic.twitter.com/nrUKoZaD52— Brian Sherriff (@racer141414) April 4, 2018
And sheds...
Come on down to @Lowes, we have plenty of sturdy shed.... Nevermind.. #OnStorm pic.twitter.com/QaI4hzAloF— TJ Connors (@tjconnorstweets) April 4, 2018
And road signs.
I think it's windy. #dlws pic.twitter.com/fQh4vPoboa— Bob Georgiou (@ScenesFromACity) April 4, 2018
A lot of road signs.
It’s windy pic.twitter.com/BnvWqW910f— Ben Harrison (@6BenHarrison) April 4, 2018
Wigs have been lost, and flights have been delayed.
Update— Tom Podolec (@TomPodolec) April 5, 2018
China Eastern #MU208 back in service after a baggage container was blown into its engine this afternoon. Flight from Toronto to Shanghai was delayed 7 hours while the damage was accessed/repaired.
Now taxiing for departure https://t.co/OOPaGIBpLW pic.twitter.com/PvAizOgRiw
In some parts of the region, gusts nearing 100 km/h blew bricks clean off of buildings.
VIDEO: When fierce winds roar through #Oshawa ... wait for it... via Cher Young @CBCNews @CBCToronto @weathernetwork | #ONStorm #ONWind #WindWarning pic.twitter.com/Jzj1BUYIVD— Jeff Harrington (@JHarringtonTV) April 4, 2018
Construction equipment proved similarly vulnerable to the storm, as evidenced by a now-famous broken crane.
@AnthonyFarnell @CP24 @vaughanweather @JimCantore Erin Mills Pkwy and 403 Mississauga Ontario Canada pic.twitter.com/5TpNa5Do5f— Giovanni Simone (@Simone_Gio) April 4, 2018
Someone on Reddit woke up this morning to find a canoe atop his neighbour's roof, while others found tons of missing shingles.
Traffic lights are still been reported as out, broken, or missing in some parts of the city.
Its so windy outside ... 🌬 pic.twitter.com/By0XPccO4i— Sito Alvina (@sideshowsito) April 5, 2018
The iconic Golden Star burger joint in Thornhill lost its longstanding sign last night, much like the KFC whose giant fried chicken bucket crushed a cab in Hamilton.
The sign at #Toronto burger institution Golden Star has just been destroyed by strong winds #Thornhill @Goldenstar1964 https://t.co/d2k3TKA3Ei pic.twitter.com/hxEtrHRfPJ— blogTO (@blogTO) April 4, 2018
Kennedy Commons in Scarborough almost lost its sign too, though perhaps with less expensive consequences.
A little windy. Careful near Kennedy Commons folks! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/SP4ZX4EYIx— Bibliophiliacs (@Bibliophiliacs) April 4, 2018
Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported in connection with last night's wind storm – and hey, at least the teens are having fun!
At least the teens are having fun with the wind... #OnStorm #Markham #StaySafe #Ontario pic.twitter.com/jnWlL0jGeY— Louise Boscardin (@LouiseBoscardin) April 4, 2018
Join the conversation Load comments