Toronto in awe of damage caused by strong winds

Ontario continues to reel this morning from the fallout of a wind storm that snapped construction cranes in half, toppled a giant KFC bucket into someone's car and left some 80,000 people without power on Wednesday.

The severe winds (and yes, snow) had died down in Toronto as of Thursday morning, but not before claiming a lot of trees...

Windy day in the Bloordale# wind pic.twitter.com/U3DLmwVhBE — ann marin (@fritzmarin) April 4, 2018

And fences...

kinda windy today pic.twitter.com/WyuFz6jJtq — Dylan Gauche 🐺 (@nastymasc) April 4, 2018

And garbage bins...

And sheds...

Come on down to @Lowes, we have plenty of sturdy shed.... Nevermind.. #OnStorm pic.twitter.com/QaI4hzAloF — TJ Connors (@tjconnorstweets) April 4, 2018

And road signs.

A lot of road signs.

Wigs have been lost, and flights have been delayed.

Update

China Eastern #MU208 back in service after a baggage container was blown into its engine this afternoon. Flight from Toronto to Shanghai was delayed 7 hours while the damage was accessed/repaired.



Now taxiing for departure https://t.co/OOPaGIBpLW pic.twitter.com/PvAizOgRiw — Tom Podolec (@TomPodolec) April 5, 2018

In some parts of the region, gusts nearing 100 km/h blew bricks clean off of buildings.

Construction equipment proved similarly vulnerable to the storm, as evidenced by a now-famous broken crane.

Someone on Reddit woke up this morning to find a canoe atop his neighbour's roof, while others found tons of missing shingles.

Traffic lights are still been reported as out, broken, or missing in some parts of the city.

Its so windy outside ... 🌬 pic.twitter.com/By0XPccO4i — Sito Alvina (@sideshowsito) April 5, 2018

The iconic Golden Star burger joint in Thornhill lost its longstanding sign last night, much like the KFC whose giant fried chicken bucket crushed a cab in Hamilton.

Kennedy Commons in Scarborough almost lost its sign too, though perhaps with less expensive consequences.

Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported in connection with last night's wind storm – and hey, at least the teens are having fun!