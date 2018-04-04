Heavy winds are seriously messing up Toronto right now

If April showers bring May flowers, what do April hail storms bring?

Broken windows and spinning cranes.

A wind warning remains in effect for Toronto on Wednesday afternoon, with scattered flurries and "very strong" gusts of arctic air moving through the city at up to 90 km/h.

This is the scene at Lawrence and Bond Streets in North York. Heavy wind blew this massive structure over. You see it teetering towards oncoming traffic. #highwindwarning #toronto Tune into @globalnewsto 5:30pm/6pm and @globalnews for more! pic.twitter.com/6ltGuhcD0v — Angie Seth (@kateygoalie) April 4, 2018

If you haven't been outside in a while, you might want to consider keeping it that way.

Damaged windows, roofs, signs, vehicles, street furniture, dogs, trees and even cranes are being reported all over the city this afternoon, pieces of debris from which are flying everywhere.

A crane in #Toronto near Yonge and Eglinton has been spinning out of control all day because of the wind pic.twitter.com/gty9aaMvsF — blogTO (@blogTO) April 4, 2018

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," warns Environment Canada. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

It's windy enough in Toronto to blow street lights off their posts. Southbound Markham Road at Ellesmere @CityNews pic.twitter.com/7nlHtZLo8f — DanielB (@focusthatcamera) April 4, 2018

Power outages are currently impacting roughly 10,000 people across many parts of the city thanks to downed wires, according to Toronto Hydro.

"Crews are responding as quickly & safely as possible, but are not able to provide ETORs at this point," wrote the utility provider on Twitter. "Stay safe!"

Electricity is out to large area of Roncessvalles after high winds toppled this tree at he roots. Tree is resting on power lines on Geoffrey Street near Roncessvalles and Dundas. pic.twitter.com/1hd2SjHYck — Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) April 4, 2018

As of 2 p.m., Toronto Fire Services said crews were responding to 26 active incidents caused by the heavy winds.

Citizens on the ground are seeing their fences trashed, their roads closed off and so many rogue recycling bins in places where they shouldn't be.

In Hamilton, a giant bucket of fried chicken crushed a cab in a KFC parking lot. No injuries were reported.

Massive KFC sign down at King & Dundurn. Traffic lights out at intersection; huge traffic backup in area. #HamOnt #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/Sf7TihoRpr — Barry Gray (@_barrygray_) April 4, 2018

People all over the GTA are questioning the structural integrity of the buildings they're in, as well the infrastructure supporting them.

Great video from @CityNews viewer Dave Stender of this scary wobbling pole at Bond St E and Oshawa Blvd N in Oshawa. #onstorm #wind pic.twitter.com/c7nyK2rFPW — Espe (@EspeCurrie) April 4, 2018

Environment Canada says that these winds will "gradually begin to diminish this evening," but does warn of ongoing power outages, so... juice up your phone right now, if you can, just in case.