Toronto is about to get a serious wind storm

Chicago might be known as the Windy City but today Toronto is apparently going to give the home to deep dish pizza a run for their money.

A wind warning issued by Environment Canada outlines that beginning today, an arctic cold front is set to hit Southern Ontario that may see a whole lot of umbrellas turned inside out.

WOW! What a storm. The heaviest rain is done with #Toronto now... the wind is our next challenge! Gusts to 100k likely today #OnStorm @WeatherNetwork pic.twitter.com/EacUqqRIc9 — Rachel Schoutsen TWN (@RachelSchoutsen) April 4, 2018

Winds speeds are set to reach 90/km an hour later this afternoon, potentially resulting in power outages and possible damage to buildings.

The report also warns drivers should "be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

Things are set to die down by this evening, thankfully, and hopefully without any major disruptions.

Strong wind warning in effect for Toronto today. Stay put. pic.twitter.com/27Rnw5RB59 — Adri S (@AdriSK) April 4, 2018

Clearly the glory days of spring is still a ways off, so get ready to hunker down and ride this one out.