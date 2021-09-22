Toronto to get walloped with a deluge of rain possibly totalling up to 75 mm

Toronto was already in for a wet week following an Environment Canada special weather statement for the city issued on Tuesday, but it appears we could be getting hit with even more rain than anticipated.

A follow-up rainfall warning for the City of Toronto was issued by Environment Canada at 5:24 a.m., warning of heavy rains persisting for the next couple of days.

The weather statement warns of isolated thunderstorms through Wednesday and significant rainfall expected through Thursday morning.

Meteorologists now predict 50 to 60 millimetres of rain in Toronto, with rainfall amounts as high as 75 millimetres in pockets of the city.

24 hr rainfall totals as of 8AM EDT. More rain through today with an additional 50-75 mm possible in some areas. Rainfall Warnings remain in effect.

Environment Canada warns of treacherous conditions on the road, saying, "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Like any inclement weather coinciding with rush hour in Toronto, reports of accidents and heavy traffic on highways are emerging.

Environment Canada attributes the turbulent weather to a cold front and a moisture-laden low-pressure system currently pushing in from the U.S. Midwest.

The system should continue to pummel Toronto throughout Wednesday and into Thursday before moving out.

Clearer skies are expected to return by Friday, just in time for the last weekend of September.