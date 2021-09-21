City
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto weather

Environment Canada warns that Toronto should expect lots of rain this week

If you live in Toronto, you're going to want to bring an umbrella wherever you go for the next few days. 

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, with lots of rainfall expected to fall over the next two days. 

The rain started early Tuesday morning and will continue for most of the day, with showers and thunderstorms set to begin in the evening. 

For Tuesday, temperatures are expected to stay steady around 24 C and for tonight it will go down to a low of 20 C. 

Anywhere between 40 to 60 millimetres of precipitation is expected in total, as the rain continues all of Wednesday and into early Thursday. 

Environment Canada says the heavy rainfall is coming from a cold front with clouds holding lots of moisture that will be arriving from the American Midwest. 

The weather agency added that more rainfall warnings may be put into effect for specific areas of the city.

