Here's how much you can be fined for using a fraudulent vaccine passport in Ontario

Now that Ontario's vaccine passport mandate is officially in effect, many are expressing concerns about whether non-vaccinated residents will be able to doctor fraudulent documents to get around the rule.

But those who may be considering altering the information on the form should be aware that doing so is illegal and could result in hefty fines.

As of Sept. 22, all Ontario residents (save for a few exceptions) will be required to show proof of vaccination provided by the Ministry of Health in order to enter businesses such as restaurants, gyms, concert venues and more.

Ontario is taking action to confront the Delta-driven fourth wave and encourage more eligible individuals to get their shot.



Starting September 22, individuals will be required to provide proof of vaccination to access certain businesses and settings. https://t.co/hJXaHYwD58 pic.twitter.com/dVrrlnfvU7 — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 14, 2021

Though the government's app, which will feature an "enhanced digital vaccine receipt" in the form of a QR code, is only set to be released by Oct. 22, residents are expected to show the printed or PDF version of the form issued by the MOH following the administration of a second dose in the meantime.

But this form, as experts have been warning, can easily be edited online.

The app version is fortunately expected to be at least slightly more difficult to falsify, and the fines for doctoring either document don't come cheap.

As outlined in the government's regulation, anyone who presents fraudulent documents could receive a fine of $750 or penalty up to $100,000, and up to a year in jail, and fines for businesses begin at $1,000.

Earlier this month, Ontario officials said bylaw officers, and possibly even police if there are safety concerns, will be conducting enforcement of the regulations and issuing fines for non-compliance.

So if you or anyone you know is thinking about creating a fraudulent vaccine passport, know that there could be serious consequences to those actions — on top of, of course, putting those around you at risk of contracting COVID-19.