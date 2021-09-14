Here's the full list of exemptions for Ontario's vaccine passport program
Vaccine passport exemptions in Ontario have been revealed, and you may be surprised by some of the situations in which you don't have to produce a certificate proving you've been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Starting September 22 (next Wednesday), you'll need to show this specific proof-of-immunization document to enter bars, restaurants, gyms and more... for the most part.
This afternoon, the provincial government released further, more detailed instructions regarding their forthcoming mandatory vaccine passport program, outlining what business owners and patrons must do to play by the rules.
Officials are essentially asking that, before entering a number of non-essential settings, people show both a form of ID and a printed or digital PDF copy of a provincial booking portal receipt for their second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
People 12 and under, who are not yet eligible to be immunized in Canada, and people with valid medical exemptions can skip this process, but — much to the surprise of Ontarians today — so too can a whole lot of other people under certain circumstances.
Stopping into your favourite sushi joint to pick up a takeout order? You don't have to show a vaccine. Running in to use the washroom at a cafe while you're out shopping? No proof-of-immunization required.
Regulations released by the provincial government today indicate that people don't need to prove that they're vaccinated to enter high-risk indoor settings if they're making retail purchases, buying tickets for something, or even placing bets at a horse racing track.
Here, per the province, is the full list of people and situations to which Reg. 364/20 (the vaccine passport) do not apply.
There are additional rules to consider for people with medical exemptions before visiting a business that falls under vaccine passport regulations.
According to the province, someone with a medical exemption is required to present identification and a written document stating that they are exempt for a medical reason to the business in question.
The business organization must then review both documents to ensure that the name of the person on the exemption letter matches their ID and that they have with them the full information of the doctor or nurse who provided the letter to them.
All other public health measures under Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan, such as masking and physical distancing, will continue to apply to all patrons, regardless of who they are or why they visit an establishment.
Hector Vasquez at The Real McCoy
