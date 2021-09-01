Here's how to get your proof of vaccine certificate in Ontario

As of September 22, nearly everyone in Ontario will need to show a vaccine certificate (or receipt, if you will) as proof of their COVID-19 immunization status in order to enter a whole host of places, including bars, restaurants, gyms and cinemas.

For the roughly 77 per cent of Ontarians over 12 who already have both shots, this should be an easy task — unless you can't find your original vaccine receipt.

If this is the case, don't worry: The government has your status on file, and you can simply visit the provincial COVID-19 vaccine booking portal to download or print off a copy of the document you'll need.

You could also call up the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900 if you're having trouble with the website, but you may want to try a quick inbox search before you settle in for a long wait on the phone.

Individuals with registered email addresses should have gotten an email confirming the administration of a vaccine — along with info on which brand, how much and where they received it — right after each shot.

Ontarians can access a PDF #COVID vaccine certificate with the information needed to prove they are fully vaccinated at https://t.co/j3ensF7GY4.



An enhanced vaccine certificate with unique QR code and a verification app will be available beginning Oct 22. https://t.co/gkK7SDzGky pic.twitter.com/sE1h9cWNht — Ontario Ministry of Health (@ONThealth) September 1, 2021

If your inbox is as clogged as most people's are, it can be kind of tricky to find a message from whenever you got your last shot, potentially months ago. To find it, simply search for an email from covaxon@ontario.ca. This is the address vaccine receipts are sent from.

While you will need a copy of this document plus photo ID to enter some high-risk indoor environments as of September 22, Ontarians should note that an "enhanced digital vaccine receipt" is coming.

Set to launch on October 22, this digital receipt will contain a QR code and be kept on a phone to easily used to show that you've been vaccinated if and when you need to.

"Currently, vaccine receipts are available in PDF form to be downloaded or printed to your computer, phone or tablet. Ontarians who received their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine out of province should contact their local public health unit to record their information and receive proper documentation," reads the provincial government's website.

"Both proof of identity along with proof of vaccination will be required. Individuals can provide proof of immunization by downloading or printing their vaccine receipt from the provincial booking portal, or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900."