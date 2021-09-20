City
Becky Robertson
Posted 30 minutes ago
vaccine passport

Fines for failing to comply with proof of vaccination in Toronto could reach $10 million

Ontario's contentious vaccine passport program comes into effect in less than 48 hours, and residents are beginning to familiarize themselves with details such as where they will need to show proof of vaccination, how exactly the passport will work and what eligible exemptions for it exist.

Among the questions many of us are wondering about the new rules we'll soon be facing is what the fines will be for contravening them, which at least a few people and businesses have already vowed to do.

As reiterated by the City of Toronto on Monday, the punishments can be hefty, and are the same as those for other pandemic-related offenses under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

While individuals can initially receive set tickets of $750 and corporations, tickets of $1,000 plus a "victim surcharge," if actually convicted for failure to comply with the proof of vaccination system will be much more substantial.

Individuals can be hit with a $100,000 fine and up to a one-year prison sentence, while those who serve as a director or officer of a corporation can be dealt a whopping $500,000 fine and the same amount of time behind bars.

For incorporated businesses, the fine has a staggering maximum of $10 million — not something many should want to, or will be able to risk.

These fines will, of course, not apply to children under 12 and those who can't receive the vaccine due to valid medical exemptions and who have doctor's or registered (extended class) nurses' note to prove it.

The city is working to educate and guide businesses so that they can be sure to meet the provincial requirements, which will apply to indoor public settings like bars, restaurants, casinos, gyms, theatres and more.

Residents will need to show valid ID along with the proof of vaccination sheet provided to them digitally or physically by the Ministry of Health following immunization appointments.

By Oct. 22, a QR code-based app — which will account for accepted medical exemptions — will be rolled out.

