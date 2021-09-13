One of Toronto's busiest roads is being shut down this weekend

Drivers, you've now been warned. The City of Toronto will be shutting down a major street for annual maintenance for the duration of the entire weekend. Yup, the whole thing.

Allen Road will be fully closed for maintenance and improvements from September 17 to 20.

Allen Road will be fully closed, from Sheppard Av W to Eglinton Av W, starting Friday, September 17 at 11pm until Monday, September 20 at 5am for important maintenance & improvements. Please plan travel ahead and leave extra time. More at https://t.co/RAx0GEQ31J pic.twitter.com/uP7OCT6Rax — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) September 13, 2021

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. on September 17 and will re-open to the public by 5 a.m. on September 20.

To avoid any headaches of driving into the city it's best to plan an alternate route ahead of time.