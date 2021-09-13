City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
allen road toronto

One of Toronto's busiest roads is being shut down this weekend

Drivers, you've now been warned. The City of Toronto will be shutting down a major street for annual maintenance for the duration of the entire weekend. Yup, the whole thing.

Allen Road will be fully closed for maintenance and improvements from September 17 to 20.

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. on September 17 and will re-open to the public by 5 a.m. on September 20.

To avoid any headaches of driving into the city it's best to plan an alternate route ahead of time. 

Lead photo by

Perry Blocher

