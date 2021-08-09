People are upset after Toronto Boat Festival falls short of expectations

Partygoers are upset after the boat at the Toronto Boat Festival failed to leave the dock on Sunday.

The boat, which is stationed at 333 Lakeshore Blvd. in Toronto, was charging $30 per ticket for a four-hour cruise. They are also set to host another event on August 21 but people who attended yesterday's event are warning others to steer clear.

"The boat didn't move," Ali Surahio wrote on the event's Facebook page. "We have been asking the staff and there was an excuse that the captain is not there. We want our money back."

The party had a 1:30 p.m. boarding time and was advertised as being a four-hour cruise that would start at 2 p.m. but the boat never took off.

"The boat didn't move and we couldn't get cash in the ATM to get drinks," wrote Bruna Wanderley on Facebook similarly.

One party-goer, who has requested anonymity due to privacy concerns, wrote into blogTO to report what she called a scam.

"They are promoting a boat that doesn't even move and is broken," she said.

This is the same boat that hosted the failed Toronto Halloween Boat Party in 2019.

"We are working with the boat owner to come to a solution," the company told blogTO.

"We will be providing clients credits to another cruise or refunds to those that dont want to stay for the boat. There were some issues with the boat that didn't allow it to leave the dock, however the boat did its best to accommodate the remaining guests and allowed them to party."