A couple just got engaged at an Ontario vaccine clinic and it was so adorable

While marriage proposals can be over-the-top, attention-grabbing, song-and-dance demonstrations of someone's love for their partner, it's often the quiet ones in everyday settings that seem more heartfelt and sweet.

Take, for example, one Ontario man who decided to pop the question at none other than one of the province's COVID-19 vaccine clinics — a place virtually all residents are now familiar with, and may not exactly associate with romance.

Though not the most fairytale locale in most people's minds, the Grand River Hospital's Pinebush clinic in Kitchener holds special significance to Ryan and Jocelyn, a long-time couple who have been working there helping the public to get inoculated against the virus in the midst of the pandemic.

As the hospital noted on Twitter, after six years together, the duo began working at the site this past winter.

This couple of 6 years began working at the vaccine clinic this winter and, having made so many wonderful new friends, Ryan thought it was the perfect place to propose... and he was right! There wasn't a dry eye in the house!



Congratulations Ryan and Jocelyn! #GRHisfamily (2/2) pic.twitter.com/o03jd1R0PR — Grand River Hospital (@grhospitalkw) August 16, 2021

"Having made so many wonderful new friends, Ryan thought it was the perfect place to propose," GRH shared in a tweet on Monday.

"... and he was right! There wasn't a dry eye in the house!"

Understandably, the feel-good post garnered hundreds of likes, retweets and responses, with strangers sending their congratulations to the lovebirds and their atypical engagement.

It certainly is heartwarming to be reminded that amid the devastation of the pandemic, there are still uplifting moments to be had between people, love to be shared and hope for the future.