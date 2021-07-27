City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
August Civic Holiday 2021

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2021 in Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What's open on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2021, also known as Simcoe Day in Ontario, is slightly different than your average long weekend. On August 2, many things will remain open but it's still best to plan ahead so your day isn't a total bust.

Here's what's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto.

General 
Closed 
  • Banks
  • Mail delivery 
  • Government offices 
  • Libraries 
Open

August Civic Holiday 2021

Grocery stroes like Summerhill Market will remain open for all of your shopping needs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food & Drink
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants, bars and patios before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.
Open
  • Grocery stores are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual store hours.
  • Select The Beer Store locations
  • Selec LCBO locations 
  • Indie bottle shops

August Civic Holiday 2021

Eaton Centre is just one of the malls you can check on August 2. Photo by Fareen Karim. 

Malls & Attractions
 
Open
  • Malls are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual hours of operation.
  • Indoor and outdoor attractions like the CN Tower, Toronto Islands and AGO will be open, though many will operate on holiday Monday hours and require booking in advance. Call or check online for individual hours of operation and policies. 
Lead photo by

Jason Cook

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Monarch butterflies are back in Toronto this summer and people are so excited

Justin Trudeau says Canadians no longer have any excuses not to get vaccinated

Toronto just declared construction complete at Union Station but lol yeah right

Yorkie who protected owner from coyote attack in Toronto is on a rocky road to recovery

Police bust 1,500-person gathering in small Ontario township

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2021 in Toronto

Here's why the August civic holiday is not a stat holiday in Ontario

Canada's new miniature village is opening up in Toronto next month