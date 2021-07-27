What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2021 in Toronto

What's open on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2021, also known as Simcoe Day in Ontario, is slightly different than your average long weekend. On August 2, many things will remain open but it's still best to plan ahead so your day isn't a total bust.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Mail delivery
- Government offices
- Libraries
Open
Grocery stroes like Summerhill Market will remain open for all of your shopping needs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food & Drink
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants, bars and patios before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.
Open
- Grocery stores are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual store hours.
- Select The Beer Store locations
- Selec LCBO locations
- Indie bottle shops
Eaton Centre is just one of the malls you can check on August 2. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Malls & Attractions
Open
- Malls are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online or call for individual hours of operation.
- Indoor and outdoor attractions like the CN Tower, Toronto Islands and AGO will be open, though many will operate on holiday Monday hours and require booking in advance. Call or check online for individual hours of operation and policies.