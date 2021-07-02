City
toronto zoo

New GO bus service will take you straight to the Toronto Zoo

One of Toronto's favourite summer activities just got more accessible. The GO bus will now take you directly to the Toronto Zoo

Lunching on July 10 and continuing until labour day, Metrolinx's new pilot program will include a stop at the Toronto Zoo on the weekends throughout the summer.  

The temporary new route, called Route 96Z - will make 7 trips each way on Saturdays, Sundays and on holidays. 

Route 96Z will also serve Oshawa, Ajax, Whitby,  Scarborough Centre Bus Station and the Finch Bus Terminal. 

Mr DanMofo

