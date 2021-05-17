Toronto's largest downtown Staples store is permanently closing

Toronto's largest Staples location at 250 Front Street East had been a, ahem, staple of the city since it first opened in 1993. Now, its days at the corner of Front and Berkeley are numbered.

Despite the timing of the closure, the global pandemic isn't actually the cause. Instead, it's the Ontario Line and the planned new Corktown station transit hub that's causing the move.

According to a Staples' spokesperson, the store will close this summer, although the final date has not yet been announced.

A new Staples location will open nearby at 517 Richmond St. East, the same address as the former headquarters of beauty company Deciem.

This isn't the first time in the past year that a Staples location has closed down. In November, it was announced that the Yonge and Summerhill location would soon be replaced with luxury condos, much to the chagrin of the local community.

That Staples store ended up moving farther north on Yonge and is one of the new locations that includes a cafe and coworking space.