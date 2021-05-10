This is how famous people in Canada wished their moms a happy Mother's Day

Famous moms in Toronto, Ontario and Canada had a Mother's Day for the books this year, getting shouted out across social media with words of appreciation for everything they do.

Not all Mother's Day wishes result in a flurry of likes and retweets, but they do for celebs and their well-known moms.

Happy Mother’s Day! I’m thinking of two moms in particular today - my own, who has taught me so much and shown me what it means to be strong, and Sophie, who inspires me every day and fills our family with unconditional love. Je vous aime beaucoup. pic.twitter.com/NUVDcXlusx — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 9, 2021

Of course, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to shout out his mom and also his wife Sophie, posting photos and captioning them "I'm thinking of two moms in particular today."

Happy #MothersDay, Toronto!



Thank you to all the moms in our city, including my mother Liz and my wife Barb! I hope everyone takes some time today to show love and share their appreciation for the moms in their life.



Here’s a picture of me, my mother Liz and my sister Jennifer. pic.twitter.com/JCAvyZptwb — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 9, 2021

Toronto mayor John Tory also tweeted a happy Mother's Day message to his mother Liz and wife Barb, sharing a photo of the three of them together.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh posted a cute old photo of his mom and himself making silly faces, with the line "I don't think I've ever given a speech without mentioning something that my mom has taught me."

Of course, Ontario premier Doug Ford posted celebrating "all the amazing mothers" with a slideshow of images.

My mother is a remarkable woman who experienced many hardships and no matter how tired she was, she never let go of my hand. Her love is unconditional.



She's also Bobo's favourite peek-a-boo grandma!#HappyMothersDay to her, my dearest Farrah & all the amazing mamas out there! pic.twitter.com/lSyLWjsZUE — Kristyn Wong-Tam (@kristynwongtam) May 9, 2021

Toronto city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam wished a happy Mother's Day to her mom and "all the amazing mamas out there."

We love you, @tingtime! Honoring you by finding a pic that doesn’t have @sarahlevy_ in it. (📸 George Pimentel) pic.twitter.com/O94x5OfYzX — dan levy (@danjlevy) May 9, 2021

Dan Levy celebrated his his mother (and obviously, his dad Eugene Levy's wife) Deborah Divine with a slightly tongue-in-cheek tweet saying he chose to honour her "by finding a pic that doesn't have Sarah Levy in it" (his sister).

Tegan of band Canadian indie pop duo Tegan and Sara also took to social media to make a jokey post, putting up pictures of their mom on the official Tegan and Sara Facebook page with the caption "Shout out to MY mom on Mother's Day. I love you so much. Thanks for always putting me first before Sara. You're my favourite too."

While Drake's candles were flying around the city being delivered as part of an Uber Eats promotion, the Toronto rapper posted a photo of his mom to his Instagram grid and also wished the mother of his child Adonis, Sophie Brussaux, a happy Mother's Day.

Brussaux posted her own photo to Instagram too, saying "Happy Mother's Day to all the queens" and "Mon Adonis tu es l'amour de ma vie."

Other Canadian pop stars made their own posts too: Justin Bieber posted a black-and-white photo.

Shawn Mendes wished a "Happy Mother's Day to my superwoman momma and happy birthday to my hero papa."

Canada's queen of pop wasn't to be left out. "What a privilege it is to be a mom," Celine Dion posted.

Spoken word artist and YouTuber Humble posted a cheeky photo of his mom, saying she had told him to stop putting up pictures of her on the internet since she was being recognized.

Toronto Blue Jays posted a photo to their official Facebook page of the Gurriel brothers spending Mother's Day with their mama. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. currently plays for the Jays and Yuli Gurriel currently plays for the Houston Astros, so she wore a jersey split down the middle with both team names.

Of course, one of the splashiest displays of affection from a Toronto sports star this Mother's Day was probably Pascal Siakam buying his mom a house.