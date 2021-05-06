Drake is giving free candles to people who order from his favourite Toronto restaurants

Anyone planning to buy a meal from a Toronto restaurant through Uber Eats this weekend just might get something extra with their order courtesy of the city's favourite rapper, and there's a good chance it'll smell like a summer holiday in Muskoka.

Drake is launching a set of four different scents through his highly-anticipated new candle company Better World Fragrance in honour of Mother's Day, and people who order from a list of his favourite Toronto restaurants this weekend will receive one free of charge.

Residents simply have to have a meal delivered from Shoushin, Sushi Masaki Saito, Tachi (Assembly Chef's Hall), Sotto Sotto Ristorante, Pai, Byblos, Mamakas Taverna, Bar Koukla or Cactus Club Cafe through Uber Eats to receive one of the coveted candles, and orders must be a minimum of $50.

People in Toronto who are lucky enough to receive a candle while supplies last will get one of four scents: