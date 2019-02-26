Toronto is getting a new sushi joint from a Michelin star chef

Eat & Drink
Toronto may already have ramen made by a Michelin-starred chef, but what about sushi?

Proud owner of two Michelin stars Masaki Saito will soon be opening a restaurant in Toronto specializing in the edomae style of serving sushi. This typically involves highly ritualized presentation and a more advanced preparation of the fish, to bring out its finer qualities.

Those two Michelin stars were earned during the time he spent at his New York City restaurant Sushi Ginza Onodera. The difference between Saito and other Michelin-starred chefs is that he plans to actually stay and make Toronto his home, working at Sushi Masaki Saito for the foreseeable future.

Sushi Maisaki Saito is slated to open at 88 Avenue Road in Yorkville sometime in spring 2019.

Lead photo by

@nycandrew123

