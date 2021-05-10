Raptors star Pascal Siakam just bought his mom a house for Mother's Day

Being a mother can be tough, thankless work, as anyone with a mom and memories of crying over chicken nugget sauce at the age of five can testify.

Once grown, many of us would love to go back in time and replace our childhood temper tantrums with the heartfelt "thank you"s and hugs that our mothers deserved, but instead we must settle on doing what we can to spoil our moms as adults, right now.

For the mother of an NBA superstar, this is very nice indeed.

Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam just put all of our Mother's Day bouquets to shame with the gift of a lifetime for his own Maman: A massive, gorgeous house.

"Happy birthday and happy Mother's Day to the Queen herself! Thank you for always being there for all of us and being the super mom you are," wrote the 27-year-old NBA All-Star on Instagram Sunday when posting video footage of his mom (Victorie) enjoying her surprise gift.

Victorie's reaction is priceless, and will no doubt dampen the eyes of anyone who watches her explore the abode in joy and disbelief.

Siakam's heartfelt explanation about why he chose to buy his mother a home (location undisclosed) is even more tear-jerking.

"With dad being gone, we haven't been able to call a place home and it was always my dream to change that!," wrote Spicy P in the caption of his post, referring to his late father, Cameroonian politician Tchamo Siakam, who passed away in 2014.

"Feeling blessed that I can offer this to you and our family. Can't wait to make new memories there as a family!," continued the 2019 NBA Champion, including the hashtags "#RIPDad" and "#DoingItForYou."

Siakam, the youngest of four sons, is known to be close with his family, as well as incredibly altruistic and admired among his teammates and fans. The Cameroon native currently makes $30 million-$37 million per year on his current contract and clearly loves to share the wealth.

"That's what I'm talking about beloved one!" wrote Raptors star Kyle Lowry in the comments section of Siakam's Mother's Day post. "Big time brotha," wrote Norman Powell similarly.

Fred VanVleet, for his part, left a string of money bag emojis.