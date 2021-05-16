City
Canada Malting Plant

This old relic on Toronto's waterfront could soon be home to an epic observation deck

The massive silos along the Toronto waterfront that belong to the abandoned Canada Malting Plant are soon getting an upgrade that will see them become more than just another landmark along the city's skyline.

As part of the Bathurst Quay Neighbourhood Plan & Canada Malting Silo rehabilitation, a City-led waterfront and neighbourhood revitalization initiative being delivered in phases by multiple City divisions and external partners, the two massive buildings will be repaired and repurposed for public use.

Built in 1928 and 1944, the two silos have been a longtime part of Toronto's skyline and image. Though out of commision since the mid 80's, in 2010 the Canada Malting Silos were designated as heritage buildings.

Now, the multiphase project begining in late Summer 2021 will help establish these silos as a public space that could be used for anything from events, galleries and museum space, film sets, and various other creative uses of the space.

ERA Architects Inc. is involved with the repair of the buildings where they hope to preserve as much of the history as possible while keeping it safe for any visitors.

"The thing we're doing right now is stablizing the buildings so they're not a danger to the public and they're going to keep standing for the next couple of decades," Scott Weir, Principal at ERA Architects told blogTO. 

"The intent is really to try and salvage what we can from the site currently."

Immediate needs for the revitalization are repair of the concrete structure of the building, cutting out areas of rot, and making sure reinforcing structure is not rusting and can remain stable for years to come.

Stabalizing bridges, cladding, and replacing windows are other areas of need.

While many components will be replaced and repaired, the team at ERA is hoping to keep much of the signage and metal attachments in place that were so important to the silo's original function as a way of preserving the history of the two iconic buildings.

On top of using the silos as an event space themselves, or as a backdrop for neighbourhood events, the view from the top of each silo presents a unique vantage point that isn't available anywhere else in the city.

Lead photo by

ERA Architects Inc

