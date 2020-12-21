What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2020

What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2020 will seem to be even quieter this year due to the ongoing pandemic and the city being on lockdown. December 25 has typically been one of the few days of the year where most the city shuts its doors, and that will certainly be the case for 2020.

Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Government office and banks

Libraries

Mail delivery

Banks

Open

The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.

Food and Drink



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

Malls and Attractions



Closed

Due to the lockdown all malls in Toronto will be closed.

All indoor attractions in Toronto are currently closed.

Open