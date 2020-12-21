City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Christmas Day Toronto

What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2020

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2020 will seem to be even quieter this year due to the ongoing pandemic and the city being on lockdown. December 25 has typically been one of the few days of the year where most the city shuts its doors, and that will certainly be the case for 2020.

Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto this year.

General
 
Closed
  • Government office and banks
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
  • Banks
Open
  • The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.

Open Closed Christmas Day

Summerhill Market locations will be open all morning for any last minute shopping needs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open

Open Closed Christmas Day

Make sure to book a reservation before you head out for skating at one of Toronto's outdoor rinks. Photo by Olivia Little.

Malls and Attractions
 
Closed
  • Due to the lockdown all malls in Toronto will be closed.
  • All indoor attractions in Toronto are currently closed.
Open
  • Outdoor skating rinks. Reserve a time online.
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford blames Ontario lockdown on people traveling too much

Giant Santas are absolutely everywhere in Toronto this holiday season

Here are the rules and restrictions for the province-wide lockdown in Ontario

New Ontario modelling shows situation can improve with longer and stricter lockdown

The entire province of Ontario will be placed in full lockdown after Christmas

This is where to get same-day COVID-19 test results in Toronto

Here's how to catch a glimpse of the Christmas Star in Toronto skies

Anti-maskers gather for Santa-themed parade in downtown Toronto