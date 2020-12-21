What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2020

What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2020 will seem to be even quieter this year due to the ongoing pandemic and the city being on lockdown. December 25 has typically been one of the few days of the year where most the city shuts its doors, and that will certainly be the case for 2020.
Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto this year.
General
Closed
- Government office and banks
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
- Banks
Open
- The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.
Summerhill Market locations will be open all morning for any last minute shopping needs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food and Drink
Closed
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
- The Beer Store
- LCBO
Open
Make sure to book a reservation before you head out for skating at one of Toronto's outdoor rinks. Photo by Olivia Little.
Malls and Attractions
Closed
- Due to the lockdown all malls in Toronto will be closed.
- All indoor attractions in Toronto are currently closed.
Open
- Outdoor skating rinks. Reserve a time online.