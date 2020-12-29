City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
New Years Day Toronto 2021

What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2021

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2020 is vital information to find your way around the city on a day where seemingly everything is shut, especially with the Ontario lockdown in place. Similar to Christmas Day, it's one of the few days of the year when most of the of the city is on pause.

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto. 

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government office
  • Mail delivery
Open
  • The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule

New Years Day Toronto

Blood Brothers will be one bottle shop open on January 1. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year's Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open

New Years Day Toronto

Book a reservation in advance if you plan on visiting an outdoor skating rink in Toronto. Photo by Olivia Little.

Malls and Attractions
 
Closed
  • Malls in Toronto are currently closed due to the lockdown in Ontario, however some stores in the malls which provide essential services will be open
  • Indoor attractions in Toronto are currently closed due to the province-wide lockdown
Open
  • Outdoor skating rinks. Reserve a time online.
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

