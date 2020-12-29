What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2021

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2020 is vital information to find your way around the city on a day where seemingly everything is shut, especially with the Ontario lockdown in place. Similar to Christmas Day, it's one of the few days of the year when most of the of the city is on pause.

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto.

General



Closed

Banks

Government office

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule

Food and Drink



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year's Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

Malls and Attractions



Closed

Malls in Toronto are currently closed due to the lockdown in Ontario, however some stores in the malls which provide essential services will be open

Indoor attractions in Toronto are currently closed due to the province-wide lockdown

Open