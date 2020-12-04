You can buy an inflatable lawn display that's the perfect ode to Toronto

Toronto has finally found a Christmas lawn decoration worthy of its Raccoon City desgination.

An inflatable masterpiece from Canadian Tire has become increasingly popular across lawns across the city, and it couldn't be more on brand.

The Christmas inflatable in question: a 12-foot-long airblown sleighed-up Santa Claus with three jolly raccoons as the trash can-diving substitutes for Dasher, Dancer, and Prancer.

Manufactured by GEMMY, the world-famous Texan brand for inflatables, Santa and his flying raccoons light up at night.

It appears Toronto is going hard in the paint this holiday, for lack of anything better to do. Over the past few weeks the city has gotten a bunch of new blow-up lawn deco trends, like a neighbourhood-wide snowmen takeover and fa-la-la-la-llamas.

This might be the most Toronto Christmas decoration ever - 📸 Heath Walton pic.twitter.com/HImmardIyA — blogTO (@blogTO) December 3, 2020

This particular work of art is a whopping $129.99 (on sale from $159.99 — savings am I right?) and according to the Canadian Tire website, they're running low.

Certain locations are totally sold out, so act now if you feel compelled to buy this lawn decor that looks straight out of a Toronto fever dream.