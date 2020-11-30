City
Tanya Mok
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy
snowman club toronto

A neighbourhood in Toronto has been taken over by giant inflatable snowmen

City
Tanya Mok
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy

Move over Kringlewood: the Snowman Club is Toronto's newest destination for ridiculously big Christmas decorations. 

More than 40 glowing, inflatable snowmen have hit the lawns of the community around Blantyre Public School, dubbed the Hunt Club thanks to its proximity to the historic Toronto Hunt Club golf course

snowman club toronto

The Snowman Club is a new holiday lawn decorations initiative by the families living in Scarborough's Hunt Club area. 

You can find the Snowman Club between Gerrard Street and Kingston Road, running from Blantyre Avenue to Woodland Park Road. 

Standing 12 feet tall, the neighbourhood is giving Kringlewood's collection of 14-foot-tall Kris Kringles a run for its money.

snowman club toronto

The neighbourhood now has over 40 inflatable snowmen on its lawns. 

According to one homeowner, Paul Ryu, the close-knit community wanted to bring some Christmas cheer to the area. 

"With the gloominess of COVID [and the] cancelation of the Beaches Santa Parade, we wanted to do something to brighten up our nights," says Ryu. 

snowman club toronto

The glowing snowmen go up to 12 feet tall. 

The Hunt Club also had their own Santa Parade over the weekend, and managed to raise two minivans-full of non-perishables for the Scarborough Food Security Initiative

The neighbourhood is encouraging others to drive by this holiday season and check out their glowing snowmen.

Photos by

Paul Ryu

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A neighbourhood in Toronto has been taken over by giant inflatable snowmen

Nearly $50K in fines issued after police bust huge Mississauga house party

The history of the Hard Rock Cafe and the lost live music venues on Yonge Street

This is how much the Toronto skyline has changed since 1879

IKEA has been giving away hundreds of free Christmas trees in Toronto

The history of Speakers Corner in Toronto

People in Toronto raise money to give man living on sailboat a place to dock for winter

This is how people in Toronto used to get their news in the 1800s and 1900s