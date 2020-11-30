A neighbourhood in Toronto has been taken over by giant inflatable snowmen

Move over Kringlewood: the Snowman Club is Toronto's newest destination for ridiculously big Christmas decorations.

More than 40 glowing, inflatable snowmen have hit the lawns of the community around Blantyre Public School, dubbed the Hunt Club thanks to its proximity to the historic Toronto Hunt Club golf course.

You can find the Snowman Club between Gerrard Street and Kingston Road, running from Blantyre Avenue to Woodland Park Road.

Standing 12 feet tall, the neighbourhood is giving Kringlewood's collection of 14-foot-tall Kris Kringles a run for its money.

According to one homeowner, Paul Ryu, the close-knit community wanted to bring some Christmas cheer to the area.

"With the gloominess of COVID [and the] cancelation of the Beaches Santa Parade, we wanted to do something to brighten up our nights," says Ryu.

The Hunt Club also had their own Santa Parade over the weekend, and managed to raise two minivans-full of non-perishables for the Scarborough Food Security Initiative.

The neighbourhood is encouraging others to drive by this holiday season and check out their glowing snowmen.