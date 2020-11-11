City
king street pilot

Toronto might extend the King Street Pilot further and to part of Queen Street

Remember the beginnings of the King Street Pilot, — officially deemed the King Street Transit Priority Corridor — the Toronto initiative lauded by some and bemoaned by others for strictly limiting car traffic on portions of the downtown thoroughfare?

Well, it looks like the concept may soon be applied to more parts of King, as well as some of the city's other main streets.

Toronto's Transportation Services division is proposing the idea to Mayor John Tory next week, asking that more roadways be revamped to give public transit vehicles priority over cars.

It is also asking that other new ways of improving public transit on the 20 busiest routes be implemented, which could include some or all facets of the pilot, as well as dedicated bus and streetcar lanes, like the ones recently introduced in Scarborough — routes that run along streets like Dufferin, Lawrence, Queen, King, Jane, Don Mills and York Mills.

Launched back in 2017, the King Street Pilot was made permanent last year after it was shown to drastically increase TTC ridership and expedite service exponentially.

Anyone who drives in the city quickly had to learn the new ways of King between Jarvis and Bathurst, navigating numerous intersections where cars are prohibited from proceeding forward or turning left and must instead turn right.

The moratorium on on-street parking was also a big adjustment, with new public spaces, functional art installations and rejigged streetcar stops occupying what was formerly the parking lane.

Drivers can expect similar changes on a larger portion of the main street — spanning from Roncesvalles to Victoria Park — along with Queen and possibly additional roads, if the new plan is approved and rolled out in the coming years.

This also may mean many more tickets if you're not paying close enough attention.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

