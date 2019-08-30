City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
king street pilot project

Toronto drivers are getting busted in record numbers for disobeying the rules on King St.

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The King Street Pilot project, now named the King Street Transit Priority Corridor, has clearly been a source of confusion for drivers since its launch in November 2017. 

According to police, at least 16,000 tickets have been issued to drivers for disobeying the rules since it began. 

The project gives priority to streetcars on a section of the busy King St. West in downtown Toronto. 

While cars are not banned from the street entirely, there are several rules in place and some movements are restricted to keep traffic flowing at a good pace. 

It began as a trial project but was made permanent by the city in April. 

Sgt. Brett Moore of Toronto Police Traffic Services told CTV News that, although an immense amount of tickets have been given out, most of the drivers who've been caught breaking the rules are from out of town.

“When you come to downtown Toronto and drive – it is nothing like the town that you come from. There are a lot of distractions that you’ve got to be aware of," he told CTV. 

King St. West between Jarvis and Bathurst, the area in which the rules apply, is lined with signage. But it's still possible to see how the whole thing could be confusing for out-of-towners. 

Moore told CTV that police will continue to spread awareness about the project through the media and social media.

The fine for driving through a restricted intersection or making an illegal turn on the King Street Transit Priority Corridor is a hefty $110, so make sure to read the signs!

Lead photo by

wyliepoon

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Downtown Toronto is about to get a new pedestrian bridge

People are already mad at the Toronto Air Show and it hasn't even happened yet

Toronto drivers are getting busted in record numbers for disobeying the rules on King St.

There's more road closures in Toronto this Labour Day long weekend

Toronto overspending on homeless shelters to be paid for by less affordable housing

Guy who flew drone over Raptors celebrations fined $2,750

Toronto ranked the 6th safest city in the world

The TTC just installed floor stickers to fight overcrowding at St. George Station