The King Street Pilot has a new name

The King Street Pilot, which was recently made permanent, has a brand new name. And it's quite the mouthful.

According to the City of Toronto, it's now called the King Street Transit Priority Corridor.

Yikes. Try saying that one ten times fast.

How bout we just shorten to #KingPriority? Still not catchy though. — Shazia 🏄🏽‍♀️ (@cybershaz) July 9, 2019

The newly-named project, which gives priority to streetcars and restricts cars from driving on King between Bathurst and Jarvis streets, was originally launched on November 12, 2017.

The city found that it made public transit on the bustling street much quicker without seriously impacting overall circulation in the area, so they decided to make it permanent.

Let’s just call it King St. and since the pilot project was a success let’s have more please. https://t.co/PrvgndX79w — Lorenzo Mele (@lzmele23) July 8, 2019

It looks like the project is working the way it was meant to, but the new name might not be.