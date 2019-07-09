City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
king street pilot

The King Street Pilot has a new name

City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The King Street Pilot, which was recently made permanent, has a brand new name. And it's quite the mouthful. 

According to the City of Toronto, it's now called the King Street Transit Priority Corridor. 

Yikes. Try saying that one ten times fast. 

The newly-named project, which gives priority to streetcars and restricts cars from driving on King between Bathurst and Jarvis streets, was originally launched on November 12, 2017.

The city found that it made public transit on the bustling street much quicker without seriously impacting overall circulation in the area, so they decided to make it permanent.

It looks like the project is working the way it was meant to, but the new name might not be. 

Lead photo by

Wyliepoon

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The King Street Pilot has a new name

Toronto Police raid popular illegal cannabis store

Ryerson University students won't be getting controversial mandatory TTC pass

People are giving up on Swoop Airlines after wave of flight cancellations

Toronto mall re-opens after shutting down due to flooding

Toronto rejoices as construction in Trinity Bellwoods Park is now complete

People keep needing to be rescued from the Scarborough Bluffs

Yorkdale is the first mall in Canada to ban plastic straws