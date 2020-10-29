These Toronto-themed pumpkins are sure to get you in the Halloween spirit

While the spread of COVID-19 has limited Halloween celebrations in Toronto this year, that doesn't mean you can't partake in the spooky season by getting creative with your pumpkin carving skills.

For example, many are using the occasion to show their love for the city with some pretty impressive Toronto-themed pumpkins.

Although the Toronto Maple Leafs often catch a lot of hate, there's no doubt that Torontonians will stick by them no matter what (...for the most part) and these pumpkins prove it.

And nothing says "I love Toronto" more than a Raptors or We the North pumpkin.

However, as anyone living in Toronto knows, one of the spookiest sights in the city is when a shuttle bus must be used.

a toronto themed halloween pumpkin this year 🎃👻🕷️ pic.twitter.com/mtVGrfQk2O — Zee ☀️ STAY 2M AWAY FROM ME (@zeekayart) October 27, 2020

Perhaps one of the best representations of the city, though, is this raccoon inside a pumpkin.

Happy #NationalPumpkinDay from the master of all tricks Elora, Fergus and Micro 🦝🎃 #raccoonnation pic.twitter.com/2Ykam7XEqx — 🎃 The Toronto BOO 🎃 (@TheTorontoZoo) October 26, 2020

Or a raccoon in a trash can carved on a pumpkin.

Maybe you just want to show some love for your favourite Toronto artist, like The Weeknd.

i carved an after hours pumpkin 🥺@theweeknd look pic.twitter.com/n1aVinYsJ8 — leese (@fourseazns) October 24, 2020

And there's no forgetting Drake, of course.

Last but certainly not least is this beautiful pumpkin depicting Toronto's iconic skyline.

Although Halloween may not be the same in 2020, there are many ways you can still celebrate at home, and carving pumpkins is just one of them.