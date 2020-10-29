City
Tanja Saric
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pumpkin carving

These Toronto-themed pumpkins are sure to get you in the Halloween spirit

City
Tanja Saric
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

While the spread of COVID-19 has limited Halloween celebrations in Toronto this year, that doesn't mean you can't partake in the spooky season by getting creative with your pumpkin carving skills.

For example, many are using the occasion to show their love for the city with some pretty impressive Toronto-themed pumpkins. 

Although the Toronto Maple Leafs often catch a lot of hate, there's no doubt that Torontonians will stick by them no matter what (...for the most part) and these pumpkins prove it. 

And nothing says "I love Toronto" more than a Raptors or We the North pumpkin. 

However, as anyone living in Toronto knows, one of the spookiest sights in the city is when a shuttle bus must be used. 

Perhaps one of the best representations of the city, though, is this raccoon inside a pumpkin. 

Or a raccoon in a trash can carved on a pumpkin.

Maybe you just want to show some love for your favourite Toronto artist, like The Weeknd.

And there's no forgetting Drake, of course. 

Last but certainly not least is this beautiful pumpkin depicting Toronto's iconic skyline. 

Although Halloween may not be the same in 2020, there are many ways you can still celebrate at home, and carving pumpkins is just one of them. 

Lead photo by

Zee

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is how Ontario is reducing road test wait times amid huge backlog caused by COVID-19

Toronto woman scoops raccoon up and away from traffic during harrowing rescue

Toronto police dismantle violent street gang and seize firearms and drugs

These Toronto-themed pumpkins are sure to get you in the Halloween spirit

People in Toronto are going all out with their Halloween decorations this year

5 new office space options in Toronto for when you're tired of working from home

Police seize 3 kangaroos during $150 million illegal cannabis raid

Toronto ranked the 13th best city in the world