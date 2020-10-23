People in Toronto are getting the spookiest photos of the surprising morning fog

Halloween may be essentially cancelled in Toronto thanks to the second wave of the pandemic, but it seems mother nature hasn't quite gotten the memo yet, if our current eerie blanket of fog is any indication.

it’s so foggy in Toronto this morning that it lowkey feels like an apocalyptic type sitch. universe shoulda left it for halloween #toronto #foggy #fog #scary #Halloween pic.twitter.com/YiFW6QD1Xq — Lina Elsaadi (@linaelsaadi) October 23, 2020

The city awoke in a haze Friday morning thanks to the sudden spike in temperature and humidity, with today slated to rise above 20 C and feel around 27 C before taking a massive plunge of 18 degrees in less than 12 hours to hit 6 C overnight.

Environment Canada had to issue a formal fog advisory for the city around 6:30 a.m., warning citizens that "locally dense fog has developed over the region" and that it will last a few hours before dissipating with the winds later in the morning.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," the alert continues.

People struggling to navigate the streets or simply discern anything outside their window have been taking to social media to share photos of the weather phenomenon, with the city's usual landmarks unsettlingly nowhere in sight.

When it does eventually break, the day will likely be the last one above 20 C until the spring, with a mix of sun and cloud that Torontonians should make sure to get out and enjoy while they can before potential thunderstorms later tonight.

With nature still intent on giving us spooky season in full effect and some people planning to take part in trick-or-treating and other festivities despite the advice of local health officials, we'll have to see how Halloween 2020 — definitely one we won't forget, like the rest of this year — ends up panning out.