City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
financial district toronto

The Financial District in Toronto is starting to show signs of life

Toronto's Financial District is finally showing signs of life as people head back into offices to work and popular businesses start to open back up.

The area has been a ghost town for the last few months as people worked from home, with major cafes and restaurants closed and the PATH grinding to a halt.

One of the Drake's major properties, Drake 150, is reopening on Sept. 14, artsy interior design and all.

You can also now grab a flat white at popular high-end spot Dineen Coffee Co. again.

Richmond Station, one of the most well-reputed restaurants not only in the city but the neighbourhood, has reopened, but with the caveat that hospitality is now included in prices.

While Drake 150 is just reopening now, Financial District staple and upscale food court Assembly Chef's Hall has been open with their sprawling patio since June, saving a little piece of summer for the neighbourhood.

More than two kilometres of new bike lanes between Adelaide Street West and Bloor Street West that extend up Avenue before ending at Davenport also now make it easier for cyclists to commute to the Financial District.

While some argue that the neighbourhood didn't have much of a life or personality to revive, none can deny that it's easy to miss the normalcy of bustling crowds weaving among skyscrapers and big chain businesses, and it's kinda nice to see a little of that returning.

