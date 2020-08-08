City
Tanya Mok
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
scarborough bluffs

People in Toronto are discovering Scarborough Bluffs for the first time

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The breathtaking vistas offered by the Scarborough Bluffs are one of the best parts of living in Toronto, and it appears that the era of quarantine has drawn many to its rocky terrain for the first time ever. 

The 15-kilometre escarpment, which runs along the eastern waterfront, is a beachy paradise laden with parks, gardens, trails and recreational activities galore. 

While not accessible to some, hot weather has seemingly drawn first-timers to the Bluffs in recent weeks. 

Plenty of people have taken to social media to document their first encounter with this precious natural wonder — some who say that their first foray follows a shocking number of years having lived in the city. 

The epic skyline makes for perfect photo ops, and the waters are safe to swim in, but new visitors beware: the Bluffs' edges are very unstable. 

"Stay behind the fences and use your common sense," warns the City of Toronto. "Do not approach the edge of the bluffs." 

Last summer saw a number of rescues after adventure-seekers climbed the Bluffs and got stuck.  

Rainy weather means risk of landslides, although there have been concerted efforts to stop erosion and promote green space on this treasured piece of natural geography. 

Lead photo by

Clement Lo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People in Toronto are discovering Scarborough Bluffs for the first time

This is why more people are now referring to Toronto as Tkaronto

Toronto is getting some seriously cool new bridges by the waterfront

The history of the S.S. Noronic disaster in Toronto

Toronto is getting a new highway but people don't like where it'll be located

This is what the fighter jet military drills looked like over Toronto

Dafonte Miller says he needs more than an apology from Toronto police

Temporary housing for homeless in old Toronto hotel leads to safety concerns