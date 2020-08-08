People in Toronto are discovering Scarborough Bluffs for the first time

The breathtaking vistas offered by the Scarborough Bluffs are one of the best parts of living in Toronto, and it appears that the era of quarantine has drawn many to its rocky terrain for the first time ever.

The 15-kilometre escarpment, which runs along the eastern waterfront, is a beachy paradise laden with parks, gardens, trails and recreational activities galore.

Been in Toronto for over 3 years and yesterday was the first time I’ve ever been to the Scarborough Bluffs. 💕🌿🌊



Where should I visit next?? pic.twitter.com/rtV8YiUgTL — Kristina Costabile (@kcostabile1) August 2, 2020

While not accessible to some, hot weather has seemingly drawn first-timers to the Bluffs in recent weeks.

Plenty of people have taken to social media to document their first encounter with this precious natural wonder — some who say that their first foray follows a shocking number of years having lived in the city.

My first time at Scarborough Bluffs after living nearby for ~15 years. So this is the holy land apparently. pic.twitter.com/yKhjaTddGH — Lou dog 🦉 (@anti_department) July 7, 2020

The epic skyline makes for perfect photo ops, and the waters are safe to swim in, but new visitors beware: the Bluffs' edges are very unstable.

"Stay behind the fences and use your common sense," warns the City of Toronto. "Do not approach the edge of the bluffs."

Today’s weather calls for a day at the beach! First time visiting Bluffer’s Park along the Scarborough Bluffs and it did not disappoint 🙌🏻 #toronto @SeeTorontoNow #seetorontonow pic.twitter.com/VThPNtgH0v — Arienne (@seeusoontravel) July 6, 2020

Last summer saw a number of rescues after adventure-seekers climbed the Bluffs and got stuck.

So my friend has lived in the city almost all his life and yday was the first time he actually visited the Scarborough bluffs .. Lool and he didn’t even go climbing up the hill to get that beautiful scenery so I told him that your visit really doesn’t count?? — H.. (@_abuhashim) July 18, 2020

Rainy weather means risk of landslides, although there have been concerted efforts to stop erosion and promote green space on this treasured piece of natural geography.