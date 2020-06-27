These are the opening dates for major museums and attractions in Toronto

Museums and other major attractions have started to open in Toronto as the the city is now in Stage 2 of reopening.

Under the Ontario government's plan, attractions and heritage institutions are allowed to reopen with restrictions. These may include timed entry, limited capacity, and health and safety measures.

Be sure to check the attraction or museum website for more details about how to plan your visit and what to expect.

Here are some opening dates for major museums and attractions in Toronto.

Casa Loma is now open for tours around the iconic castle. It's also transforming its estate gardens and terrace into an outdoor dining experience for the season.

This museum known for its extensive collection of Muslim art and cultural programming is now open, with visitors encouraged to purchase their ticket beforehand and wear a mask inside the space.

You can once again swim with the fishes as this massive aquarium has reopened with limited visitor capacity. A few touch tanks, pop-up exhibits and playgrounds will be temporarily closed.

Ferry service to the Toronto Islands has resumed and operating at 50 per cent capacity. Limited tickets are available each day and passengers are required to wear masks. Here's more details on what specifically is open on the Islands right now.

The animals are now waiting for visitors for members. No concrete dates for when the general public can drop by, but visitors can expect restrictions like timed tickets.

The AGO is getting ready to welcome back visitors beginning July 2 for members. By July 16, general public access will resume. The gallery will be reducing its hours and tickets will have timed entry slots. Visitors will need to wear masks and there will be physical distancing measures.

Visitors can once again see Toronto from way up high as the CN Tower reopens its observation levels on July 15. Restaurants and cafes will remain closed, however, and tickets for the EgdeWalk will be available beginning August 1.

Fans of ceramics can get their fill beginning July 7 for members. From July 11 to 12, the general public can enjoy a free reopening weekend, after which regular operations, with restrictions, will resume.

The ROM is finally reopening its doors for the general public on July 11, after months of closure and welcoming back visitors to check out exhibitions and artifacts with health and safety measures in place.