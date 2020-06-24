Casa Loma is reopening in Toronto and its gardens will be totally transformed

Toronto's most iconic urban castle is ready to welcome back visitors this week for a new type of experience.

Casa Loma is reopening Friday, June 26, for tours and the castle's terrace and gardens are being transformed for an outdoor dining experience.

"We will be turning our stunning estate gardens into an outdoor dining experience," read a post on Instagram.

"Guests will enjoy spectacular views of the city skyline, the majestic castle and its beautiful estate gardens while dining al fresco surrounded by the majesty of Casa Loma."

The dining experience includes complimentary admission to the sprawling estate gardens.

The castle's main restaurant, BlueBlood Steakhouse, has also reopened its patio for dining.

The castle falls under the Attractions & Heritage Institutions allowed to reopen with restrictions during Stage 2 of reopening Ontario, which Toronto is now in.

More details on what visitors can expect at Casa Loma are coming soon.