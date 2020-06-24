The CN Tower announces it's finally reopening and here are the details

The CN Tower in Toronto is getting ready to reopen as more and more major museums and attractions around the city prepare to welcome back visitors.

The CN Tower said today that it's looking to reopen its observation levels to the public beginning July 15.

"The safety of our staff and guests is our top priority, and we are working to ensure every measure is in place to meet or exceed public health guidelines and provide a safe and uplifting experience for everyone," it said in a statement.

"Due to provincial restrictions on full-service restaurants, 360 Restaurant, VUE Bistros and Le Café will remain closed until further notice."

The CN Tower has been able to reopen under the Stage 2 provisions for reopening Ontario that Toronto entered into this week.

It's been able to reopen as part of the Attractions & Heritage Institutions section that will likely include a number of restrictions in addition to timed entry.

Timed tickets for observation levels will be available July 1 and EdgeWalk tickets starting August 1.