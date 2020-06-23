The AGO is reopening in Toronto and here's what to expect

Toronto’s most beloved art gallery is back.

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) has announced they'll be reopening on July 2 after being closed for over three months due to the lockdown.

“The team has been working hard to ensure that the visitor experience will be a safe, yet engaging one,” reads a statement from an AGO news release.

The reopening process will occur in two stages.

In the first stage starting July 2, AGO members and annual pass-holders with pre-booked tickets will be allowed to visit at designated times. They will start booking on June 25 and 26, respectively.

In the second stage on July 16, all members of the public will be able to start booking single tickets and can visit starting July 23.

But reopening will also come with new restrictions and changes.

The AGO will only be open on Thursdays to Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their ShopAGO store will also open, with physical distancing measures in place, starting July 2 for visitors with tickets.

Visitors are encouraged to browse online before entering the shop to reduce the time spent in the store. The AGO Bistro, Café AGO, the Espresso Bar in Galleria Italia and the Norma Ridley Members’ Lounge all remain closed.

Everyone over the age of four entering the museum will be required to wear a face mask and only a limited number of tickets will be available for each 30-minute timeslot. Physical distancing measures will also be in effect.

Group courses, tours and programs, including the Dr. Mariano Elia Hands-On Centre, are also cancelled until further notice. But the public can continue to access the AGO’s free talks, performances, tours and art-making experiences virtually that they’ve continued hosting on their website since they were forced to close in March.

Three levels of the AGO will be reopening on July 2. This includes the J.S. McLean Centre for Indigenous and Canadian Art, the Thomson Collection of European Art, the Thomson Collection of Canadian Art and the Henry Moore Sculpture Centre.

Exhibition schedules have also been extended because of the museum’s closure over the past three months.

The Diane Arbus, Photographs: 1956-1971 and Illusions: The Art of Magic exhibitions, which were originally scheduled to close in May, have been extended until Nov. 8.

The Haegue Yang: Emergence will open in September.

Andy Warhol and I am Here: Home Movies and Everyday Masterpieces will open in the spring of 2021.

Picasso: Painting the Blue Period will now open in the fall of 2021.