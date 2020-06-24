The Toronto Zoo is officially reopening this weekend

The Toronto Zoo is reopening this weekend after months of closure.

The Zoo tweeted yesterday that it's reopening this Saturday, June 27, for early member access.

We're very excited to welcome back members to the Zoo beginning June 27th! 🦁 We are still finalizing details, but please check your email in the coming days for information and timed ticketing options. pic.twitter.com/ehpIWKVZfh — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 23, 2020

It also said more details were coming in the next few days about reopening to the general public sometime next week.

Not a member email subscriber? Please email membership@torontozoo.ca with your membership number.



Stay tuned for details for our public opening next week. — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) June 23, 2020

The Zoo falls into the category of Attractions & Heritage Institutions that are allowed to reopen as Toronto enters Stage 2 of reopening Ontario.

It noted that there will be some restrictions included in the reopening, such as timed entry. It's also likely there will be a limited number of visitors allowed in a place at one time, as well as other physical distancing measures.

The reopening of commercial areas like restaurants, cafes and gift shops are subject to workplace guidelines and restrictions.

The Zoo found a way to let people see the animals from the safety of their cars while it remained closed with its popular Scenic Safari tour, which is still on now until July 5.