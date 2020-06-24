City
The Toronto Zoo is officially reopening this weekend

The Toronto Zoo is reopening this weekend after months of closure.

The Zoo tweeted yesterday that it's reopening this Saturday, June 27, for early member access.

It also said more details were coming in the next few days about reopening to the general public sometime next week. 

The Zoo falls into the category of Attractions & Heritage Institutions that are allowed to reopen as Toronto enters Stage 2 of reopening Ontario.

It noted that there will be some restrictions included in the reopening, such as timed entry. It's also likely there will be a limited number of visitors allowed in a place at one time, as well as other physical distancing measures.

The reopening of commercial areas like restaurants, cafes and gift shops are subject to workplace guidelines and restrictions.

The Zoo found a way to let people see the animals from the safety of their cars while it remained closed with its popular Scenic Safari tour, which is still on now until July 5.

The Toronto Zoo

