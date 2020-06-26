City
Lisa Power
Posted 3 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
pride flag 2020

Giant rainbow flag unfurled in Toronto park for Pride

Pride festivities might look a bit different this year, but the spirit is all there, embodied in a massive rainbow flag that was unfurled at a Toronto park today.

Earlier today the huge flag carried by the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto during the Pride Parade each year was unrolled at Riverdale Park with people gathered for a socially distanced celebration.

"This represented one day in a 30 day challenge to do one small act everyday to 'celebrate pride, strengthen community, and ensure human rights for all'", reads a post on Instagram by nearby Rooster Coffee.

The last weekend of June typically marks the end of Pride Month in Toronto — a time for many of the biggest celebrations — including the Pride Parade, Dyke and Trans Marches and Festival Weekend.

Amid the pandemic and subsequent cancellation of public events and large gatherings, most Pride festivities have gone virtual.

More LGBTQ+ celebrations are planned for when things hopefully get back to "the new normal," such as the in-person portion of the InsideOut Film Festival happening in October.

Lead photo by

@roostercoffee

