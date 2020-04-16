10 fun things to do in Toronto when you're bored at home during quarantine

Fun things to do whe bored at home during quarantine might help those of you dealing with intense self isolation-induced boredom. Virtual clubbing is a thing now, and on top of that, taking part in a collective activity is a great way to feel connected, even when alone.

Here are some fun things to do when you’re bored at home during quarantine in Toronto.

Take an online cooking class from a Toronto chef

You may not be able to eat at restaurants like DaiLo, Aloette, or Parallel right now, but you can learn how to cook and bake like their chefs thanks to a whole bunch of IG Live cooking classes from some of the best, or make every single recipe in Toronto’s Open Source Cookbook.

Hit up the city’s hottest virtual club

Yes, turning up at an online nightclub is something we do now, in fact one of the world’s hottest nightly LGBTQ events is based right here in Toronto. Other bumpin’ online parties include queer parties like Club Hunhouse every Friday and Cooler Fête for the dancehall vibes.

Make your own CN Tower

You can literally use anything in your home to replicate Toronto’s most famous landmark, and the best part of the #mycntower challenge is that it doesn’t have to look anything like our actual CN Tower. If you think yours are bad, just check out some other hilarious attempts.

Stream movies from Paradise Theatre

Netflix is probably taking the lion’s share of online movie streams right now, but you can support local by streaming from Paradise instead. This Bloor Street classic was only open a for a few months before the pandemic did its thing, but it’s doing its part by donating two tickets to front-line workers for every streaming ticket sold.

Make a face mask for donation

If you’re handy with a sewing machine, nothing would be more helpful right now than some handmade non-medical masks, which you could donate to a number of initiatives like the Michael Garron Hospital, The Humane Society or the Seamless Care Pharmacy, which are organizations that will give masks to non-frontline workers in need.

Pretend to go for a ride at Canada's Wonderland

Pretty much the definition of cheap thrills is logging in to the Canada’s Wonderland website and jumping on a virtual ride. The amusement park is streaming rides on 16 coasters, 11 thrill rides, and seven family rides from a POV perspective, including the world’s tallest dive coaster: The Yukon Striker.

Book a free online photoshoot

Spruced up your LinkedIn profile with a free online photoshoot with a Toronto photographer. You can be part of projects like Sunbeams on the wall from Anika Kin, and join an international cast of subjects getting their photo taken over video call while quarantined at home.

Make an essentials kit for people experiencing homelessness

Toronto’s homeless population is easily the most vulnerable in the city right now, meaning no one would benefit more right now than a kit containing food items and essential toiletries. One resident is running an initiative that will drop off kits to those in need, though there are plenty of other volunteer opportunities during COVID-19 in Toronto.

Watch the Ripley’s Aquarium live shark camera

What better way to pass the time than watch Ripley’s Aquarium’s tank of sharks do their thing online. We’re already reminiscing on naked man days, but in lieu of that we’ll just watch the live camera that runs 24/7.

Take a virtual tour of some of Toronto’s most interesting buildings

You’re probably regretting not visiting some of the city’s most popular destinations when you could, but good news: places like Casa Loma, the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre, the ROM, and the AGO all have options on their websites that allow you to tour their fascinating buildings from the comfort of your home.