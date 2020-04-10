Toronto photographer is doing free online photoshoots all over the world

In the age of COVID-19, anything can be done virtually — even a photoshoot.

Getting your portrait done joins virtual clubbing and online choirs in the realm of possibility as people worldwide try their best to connect with others during quarantine.

Toronto-based photographer Anika Kin has started a new project called Sunbeams on the wall, a portrait and interview series done with people and frontline healthcare workers from around the world at home during the pandemic.

What started as taking photos of her friends through web chat has since become a global affair 0ver the past two weeks.

As a way to encourage people to stay home, and "channel" their discomfort, Kin's free online photoshoots include getting on a video call, and having screenshots taken during the conversation.

"During these weeks of quarantine I've travelled a lot... online," says Kin."Visiting homes of people all over the world, taking pictures of them, listening how they live [during] coronavirus, how the situation affected them personally, what message they want to tell to the world."

So far, Kin has interviewed 30 people in different countries, including a nurse working in Madrid, a firefighter in Chile, a yoga instructor in Mumbai, a doctor in Italy, and a psychiatric homecare assisstant in Belgium.

"The name 'Sunbeams on the wall' is picturing part of us staying at home and watching sunbeams on the wall while another part of us is on the front lines. Both parties are fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic."

People are now reaching out to Kin, and she's currently doing up to three photoshoots a day. Each one lasts about 30 minutes, and the only thing Kin requires is that you try to brighten up the space with natural light or lamps for a better quality photo.

"Sometimes they don't know English well, and it is a wonderful challenge for all of us to work together beyond the language barriers."