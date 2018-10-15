A man swam naked in the shark tank at Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto

One man took the "touch tank" concept a little bit too literally at Ripley's Aquarium this weekend.

In a video posted online (warning: full-frontal nudity), a man can be seen swimming in the shark tank at Ripley's. As he is exiting the water, he dives backwards, back into the water.

Security stand nearby looking unimpressed and telling him to cut it out, before escorting the man out when he finally gets out of the tank.

Several onlookers were able to capture snaps and some video footage from other angles, just so you can get the full, glorious view of the incident.

Luckily, Ripley's staff keep the fish and sharks very well-fed, so the man was most likely in no immediate danger of being eaten alive.

At the end of the video, the naked man can be seen being escorted by security. However, one Reddit commenter says he eventually got away. These reports are unconfirmed, however.

Some suggest the man may have had a bit to drink. The incident occurred during an evening Friday Night Jazz event at the aquarium where cocktails are served as guests roam the facilities.