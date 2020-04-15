People in Toronto are making CN Towers and some of them are hilariously unrecognizable

Residents of Toronto have been doing all kinds of new and creative activities to try and keep busy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and one particularly popular project is the CN Tower building challenge.

The CN tower challenged Torontonians to build their own homemade versions of the tower and post them to social media last week, and many have since done just that.

"We want to see your Towers!" reads a post on the monument's Instagram page. "Using materials you have around the house, build your own #CNTower and share it with us (#mycntower). We’ll go first."

The post features three photos of different CN towers made from books, blocks and wood.

Many residents have attempted the challenge and made their own towers over the past week, and some are certainly more realistic-looking than others.

Materials used to construct the towers vary widely, with people using everything from toilet paper roles, to hair scrunchies, to pencils to Lego.

Many of the towers have been made by children, which is likely why some of the photos circulating on social media are hilariously adorable and abstract.

Building Challenge Accepted ~ Here is a tower made by one of my grade 1 students #mycntower #CNtower !! Way to go N 👍 https://t.co/OHXRkMHxUP pic.twitter.com/JUAb1uWBGe — Mrs.Riverso-Correia (@JRiversoCorreia) April 9, 2020

Some, on the other hand, clearly took the challenge to heart and created an impressively life-like version of the landmark.

But if you ask me, the creations that look nothing like the real thing are some of the best and most creative ones to admire.

Who doesn't appreciate a tower made out of books by a kid?

Another great tower! Thanks Gayle. Keep sharing your #mycntower with us. https://t.co/Ohg9gTaDS3 — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) April 10, 2020

Or a structure made from cardboard by a 7-year-old?

@TourCNTower here is my daughter Lilys CN tower! We just visited for her 7th birthday in January so she was so excited to build this! #mycntower pic.twitter.com/Ci5xW0qSeN — Elizabeth (@Lizzilongg) April 10, 2020

While it's certainly impressive to see the most realistic versions of the homemade building, it's even more heartening to see kids getting their creative juices flowing in response to the CN Tower building challenge.