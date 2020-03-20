Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada's wonderland virtual rides

Canada's Wonderland is doing virtual roller coaster rides you can take from home

Being in self-isolation just got so much better with a reminder that Canada's Wonderland has been ahead of the online experience trend for years with videos that let you take dizzying rides on coasters from the comfort of your home.

Canada's largest theme park reminded everyone yesterday that they can experience all 34 of its rides and coasters on YouTube.

"If you’re self-isolating or stuck with the kids at home and looking for something exciting to do, we thought we’d offer up the rides at Canada’s Wonderland and bring the amusement park to you!" the website reads.

Virtual rides on 16 coasters, 11 thrill rides and seven family rides have been captured for years on the park's YouTube channel from a point-of-view perspective.

The video for the world's tallest coaster that opened last season, the Yukon Striker, is especially satisfying to watch.

With nearly everyone in self-isolation in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and health officials urging the closure of non-essential businesses, it's unclear how or if this might impact Canada's Wonderland's 2020 season that's set to begin May 1.

According to the park's Instagram, it looks to be opening on schedule. So until we can ride the coasters for real, YouTube will just have to do.

