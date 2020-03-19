The Sporting Life 10k in Toronto is going online this year

The Sporting Life 10k is the latest Toronto event to respond to COVID-19.

The annual run which takes place every year on Mother’s Day is moving online, encouraging runners to run on their own time, in their own space - on a trail, treadmill, sidewalk, on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10 along with other runners across Canada.

For anyone who can’t participate that day, Sporting Life is encouraging runners to run their own 10k and use the hashtag #WeStillRunforOoch throughout the month of May. With the move to an online run, anyone in Canada can participate in the virtual running movement.

The Sporting Life 10K has been a favourite amongst runners for 20 years, but recognizes the need to adapt with social distancing firmly in place, and health officials calling for the cancellation of gatherings of more than 50 people.

Registered runners will receive bibs, t-shirts, and medals through the mail, or convert their registration fee to a donation that benefits Camp Ooch, a program with year-round community, in-hospital, and overnight camp programs for children with cancer.

More details will be released in the coming weeks on what other technology will be used by Sporting Life to bring runners together in a safe but socially distant way.