This is what the Yukon Striker dive coaster at Wonderland looks like

The much-hyped Yukon Striker was finally unveiled at Canada's Wonderland, and while it's not officially open to the public just yet, we now know exactly what riders can expect.

It's not for the faint of heart, to say the least — I mean, it's the fastest, tallest and longest roller coaster of its kind on Earth. It should not be a chill experience.

Floorless trains with stadium-style seating that reach top speeds of 130 km/h start their journey with a 90-degree, 75-metre drive before racing through a total of 1,100 metres of track.

The ride goes through a whopping four dynamic inversions, a complete 360-degree loop and an underwater tunnel over the course of three minutes and 25 seconds, unlike anything else seen at Wonderland or even in Canada before.

Opening day for Canada's Wonderland will be on Friday, May 3, this year. Get there early if you're not a fan of waiting in line for hours.