Where to buy face masks in Toronto

Where to buy face masks in Toroto is on everyone's mind after health officials confirmed that wearing non-medical face masks is now considered a good idea

You're now recommended to wear them in public settings, especially in places where there may be other people such as grocery stores and the LCBO.

And not only are more face masks now available and being made by sewers across the city, many local stores are now selling them online.  Just keep in mind stock is limited at most places.

Here is where to buy face masks in Toronto.

Reusable Non-Medical Masks

Threads Helps

The Toronto tights company Threads has now transitioned to making reusable masks for the general public. A two-pack of double-layered made of nylon and elastane is $16.50. 

Fit 2 Fly

The same fun fabrics usually used for circus apparel is now being used for these homemade fabric masks from this athletic studio on Carlaw Ave. It's PWYC, or by donation. 

Doll Factory By Damzels

This Leslieville dress shop is now using its pretty fabrics to make stylish masks. They're $18, with the proceeds going toward making more masks for the #MGH1000MASKS initiative. 

Peach Berserk

A favourite Toronto brand for silkscreen and design is now doing hand-printed masks with filter pockets, using recycled materials for $20 each. 

Bathing Belle

This Roncy swimswear store now has masks for the whole family. Two-layered masks come in a bunch of different sizes, and in fun patterns like watermelons or chicken and waffles for $15 each.

Starkers Corsetry 

Bespoke corsets are taking a backseat as Toronto maker Dianna DiNoble transitions to neoprene face coverings ($30 each) with cotton pockets. Part of proceeds go toward making more donatable masks and scrub caps, All Creatures Rescue, and Covenant House. 

Handsome and Lace

Transitioning from custom bowties to custom face covers, you can get your mask specialized with logos and emblems like a Storm Trooper for $35 a pop.

Pomp and Ceremony

This menswear and accessory brand is now going all-out with their mask production, using their signature cotton lawn fabric with gauze inside for masks that cost $16.

Irish Design House

This Riverside go-to for Irish design is selling cotton masks with filter pockets for $15 each.

Medical and Disposable Masks

It's not recommended to buy these masks unless you're a healthcare worker or especially exposed because you're working on the frontlines. If that applies to you, here's where you might be able to find some of these face masks.

Nations Fresh Foods Stockyards

Toronto's location of this grocery chain is one of the few in Toronto that says it's still fully stocked up in disposable masks, gloves, alcohol, and sanitizer.

Walmart

Availability of anything varies on the location, but Walmart's website boasts a few different types of masks for purchase online.

Chinatown supply shops

It's a bit of a gamble, but there are a number of supply shops and grocery stores in Chinatown like Hua Sheng Supermarket offering one-piece disposable masks for sale at the counter. Tap Phong will also do a curbside pick-up of 50-count face masks, ordered online.

It's unclear when hardware stores, Rexall, or Shoppers Drug Mart will ever get restocked, so contact them in advance to find out what their inventory is like.

