Here's what you need to know about the mandatory face mask policy in Toronto

Mandatory masks are coming to Toronto as everyone will soon be required to wear face masks in any indoor public space. And now, Toronto has released further details for anyone who has questions about its new bylaw, which will be enacted on July 7.

Where will you need to wear a mask?

The onus of the new guideline will be placed on business owners, who must implement and aptly communicate a policy of "no mask, no entry" if they fall under one of the affected types of establishments, which include retail and grocery stores, galleries and museums, churches, and common areas in hotels.

Here are all the places you'll be required to wear a face mask or covering in Toronto.

retail stores

convenience stores

malls and shopping plazas

enclosed areas of grocery stores, bakeries and farmer’s markets

restaurants and bars when permitted to open for indoor service

indoor recreational facilities, gyms, and swimming pools when permitted to open

libraries

community centres

community service agencies

personal service settings

churches, mosque, synagogue, temples and faith settings

art galleries, museums, aquariums and zoos

banquet halls, convention centres, arenas, stadiums and other event spaces

real estate facilities such as open houses, presentation centres

common areas in hotels, motels and short-term rentals

entertainment facilities including concert venues, theatres, cinemas and casinos

business offices open to the public

Where will masks not be required?

Masks will not be required in settings such as hospitals and other health facilities, schools, child care facilities, patios, and apartments and condos including their common areas. The same technically goes for private and public transportation, though rideshare apps and the TTC have their own policies in place for mandatory mask-wearing.

Will there be fines for not cooperating?

Interestingly enough, there won't be any strict enforcement of the bylaw, and those who flout it will not actually face any fines.

The City also states that anyone who claims to be exempt from wearing a face covering — e.g. people with certain health conditions and children under the age of two — will not have to provide any type of proof, and businesses must try their best to serve them regardless, up to and including offering alternative forms of service.

Who is except from wearing masks?

Many are exempt including: children under the age of two, individuals with a medical condition that make it difficult to wear a mask, people who are hearing impaired, individuals unable to put on or remove a mask without assistance, employees and businesses not open to the public, employees behind a physical barrier.

Are there circumstances when masks can be removed?

People will be able to remove their mask temporarily if it is required to receive a certain service, or "while actively engaging in an athletic or fitness activity" — despite the fact that indoor gyms and recreational facilities are on the list of places where masks are required.

Can face shields be worn instead of masks?

As for the face covering itself, things like face shields will not be admissible: "The mask or face covering should cover your nose, mouth and chin, without gapping," the bylaw reads, noting that the U.S. Centres for Disease Control has not found such accessories to have any benefit in protecting others.

Where else in Ontario are face masks required?

Ottawa and Peel Region are looking to adopt similar bylaws this week, while Kingston already did so late last month following recommendations from health officials worldwide and studies that show the effectiveness of face coverings in curbing the spread of airborne viruses.

Mayors have been urging Premier Doug Ford to adopt a provincial regulation, but he has said it "isn't necessary" and has left it up to local medical officers of health to decide on whether to impose a rule surrounding mask-wearing.

How long will the bylaw be in place?

It looks as if Toronto plans to continue with the bylaw for some time moving forward. There has been no date given for when masks will no longer be required.