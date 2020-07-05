Here's what you need to know about the mandatory face mask policy in Toronto
Mandatory masks are coming to Toronto as everyone will soon be required to wear face masks in any indoor public space. And now, Toronto has released further details for anyone who has questions about its new bylaw, which will be enacted on July 7.
The onus of the new guideline will be placed on business owners, who must implement and aptly communicate a policy of "no mask, no entry" if they fall under one of the affected types of establishments, which include retail and grocery stores, galleries and museums, churches, and common areas in hotels.
Here are all the places you'll be required to wear a face mask or covering in Toronto.
Masks will not be required in settings such as hospitals and other health facilities, schools, child care facilities, patios, and apartments and condos including their common areas. The same technically goes for private and public transportation, though rideshare apps and the TTC have their own policies in place for mandatory mask-wearing.
Interestingly enough, there won't be any strict enforcement of the bylaw, and those who flout it will not actually face any fines.
The City also states that anyone who claims to be exempt from wearing a face covering — e.g. people with certain health conditions and children under the age of two — will not have to provide any type of proof, and businesses must try their best to serve them regardless, up to and including offering alternative forms of service.
Many are exempt including: children under the age of two, individuals with a medical condition that make it difficult to wear a mask, people who are hearing impaired, individuals unable to put on or remove a mask without assistance, employees and businesses not open to the public, employees behind a physical barrier.
People will be able to remove their mask temporarily if it is required to receive a certain service, or "while actively engaging in an athletic or fitness activity" — despite the fact that indoor gyms and recreational facilities are on the list of places where masks are required.
As for the face covering itself, things like face shields will not be admissible: "The mask or face covering should cover your nose, mouth and chin, without gapping," the bylaw reads, noting that the U.S. Centres for Disease Control has not found such accessories to have any benefit in protecting others.
Ottawa and Peel Region are looking to adopt similar bylaws this week, while Kingston already did so late last month following recommendations from health officials worldwide and studies that show the effectiveness of face coverings in curbing the spread of airborne viruses.
Mayors have been urging Premier Doug Ford to adopt a provincial regulation, but he has said it "isn't necessary" and has left it up to local medical officers of health to decide on whether to impose a rule surrounding mask-wearing.
It looks as if Toronto plans to continue with the bylaw for some time moving forward. There has been no date given for when masks will no longer be required.
Fareen Karim
Join the conversation Load comments