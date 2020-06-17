City
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
The TTC has officially made face masks mandatory for Toronto riders

The TTC is officially making masks mandatory for riders beginning next month.

The TTC board met today along with members of city council and voted in favour of making masks mandatory starting July 2.

Riders will be required to wear non-medical masks or face coverings on all TTC vehicles, with the exception of people with medical conditions and children under two years old.

Previously the TTC had "strongly recommended" riders wear masks but as the city begins to reopen under provincial guidance, more people have already begun returning to public transit.

The TTC offers instructions on how to make homemade face coverings on its website and on posters at subway stations. The city also plans to hand out more than one million masks to riders.

